Kylie Jenner is estimated to get $1 million per Instagram post (photos)

Kylie Jenner has yet again held onto her title as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row, thanks to the success of her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics. Although her brand has earned her a ton of money (she sold 51% of it to Coty Inc. for $600 million last year), Jenner also makes a pretty penny thanks to her social media accounts – with a new study estimating she makes hundreds of thousands with a single Instagram post.

With a following of over 175 million users, a study conducted by MyProtein estimated that she stands to earn $983,400 per sponsored post.

The study found that she was the Kardashian family member with the most valuable Instagram account, though she was followed closely behind by her sister Kim Kardashian West who could earn $954,000 per sponsored post.

