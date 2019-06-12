Kylie Jenner threw her Greek best friend the most over-the-top Pink-Bikini Pool Party! (photos)

Here’s yet another example of why being friends with young billionaire Kylie Jenner has some serious perks. Jenner threw her longtime friend Anastasia Karanikolaou the most over-the-top pool party imaginable to celebrate Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday. This birthday party had a strict neon pink bikini dress code and literally every type of Instagram-friendly pool float you could imagine. Jenner and Karanikolaou shared lots of photos of the bash and lots of pictures of them posing in their bikinis.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. mommyyyss💗✨ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kylie (@kyliejenner) στις 9 Ιούν, 2019 στις 2:33 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. when the tequila hits 💁🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️💗 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kylie (@kyliejenner) στις 9 Ιούν, 2019 στις 2:27 μμ PDT

