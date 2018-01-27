Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Mr Tsipras will not divide the Greek people over the Macedonian issue

The leader of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Greek PM Alexis Tsipras of dividing the Greek people over the Macedonian issue in a statement after his meeting with the Mr Tsipras, Saturday morning at Maximos mansion. “A window of optimism has closed. Greeks do not trust him to negotiate”, Mr Mitsotakis underlined.

The leader of ND went on to says that the PM had entered into talks with FYROM without even having the consent of his coalition partner (ANEL). “ND defended national issues with responsibility and determination. The Greeks do not trust Tsipras to negotiate anything”, said Mitsotakis, who reiterated: “We will not divide the Greeks to bring the Skopje together.” The private meeting between the two men lasted for 45 minutes after the Greek PM had invited the leaders of all the Greek political parties to brief them on the developments of the Macedonian name dispute issue with FYROM and his meeting with FYROM PM Zoran Zaev in Davos.