Live your honeymoon holidays in Eastern Halkidiki! (PHOTOS)

Escape to Arnea

Start from the mountainous area, visiting Arnea, a famous traditional settlement- the most beautiful in Halkidiki! Wander in its alleys, visit the folklore museums, walk in the mountain paths, dream under the waterfalls, cycle in wonderful routes, shop organic honey to “sweeten and honey” your first days of your common life, taste the famous toulouba, taste organic wine of local production, see how the organic feta cheese and yogurt is made and try the most delicious dishes you have ever tasted!

Visit to ancient Stageira

…where thousands years ago, Aristoteles, the teacher of Great Alexander, was born. Walk on the hill between the Aegean blue and the verdant green Aristotelian Mountain. Wander between the findings of the ancient city and view the most beautiful beaches of the area – the color of the crystal waters, depending on the light of the day. Feel the ancient Greek influence and swim under the ancient city, to one of the most beautiful and pristine gulfs. Taste amazing seafood and ouzo appetizers. For dessert eat sweet loukoumades at the central square of the village.

The round cruise of Mount Athos

See a unique spectacle in the world: the monasteries of the west side of the Holy Community, which compose a byzantine scenery of real splendor. Visit the land borders of Mount Athos and the Zigou Monastery, the unique athonite monastery visitable also by women.

Ammouliani

If you haven’t chosen to stay to Ammouliani, the unique island of Central Macedonia, then you have to visit it definitely: length of just 6km, surrounded by sandy beaches, all famous for the sea water’s clarity!

The clarity of the waters is not certified only by the photos or the Blue Flags. This is being proved by the visitors’ arrival. Every summer 600 permanent inhabitants welcome 6.000 visitors so as to offer them home, island hospitality and taking care of them like being their relatives!

Swim definitely to “Alikes”, the most photographed and beloved beach, enjoy the serenity of “Karagatsia”, offer yourselve the affordable luxury of the daily swim to “Ai Giorgi” and “Megali Ammos”, do the round of the island by renting a boat (no license is required), and indulge in the fishing to the north rocky shores!

To Ammouliani you will find the freshest seafood you have ever tasted! The island possesses a big fishing fleet, which means you find fresh caught seafood- here the fish of yesterday is not fresh!!! Enjoy wonderful fish appetizers on the idyllic small port viewing Athos and ask persistently for the fish balls- the chef’s specialty!

Swim αt Komitsa

…and gain the absolute life summer experience. In the Gulf, the golden beach just a few meters away from the borders of Athonite State, will make you forgetting time, wishing you could stay there forever.

…and to the endless beaches of Ierissos and Pirgadikia

…there that the blue of the sea and the sky become one! Lunch or dine, trying delicious taste creations, made by local sea food, organic meat/ vegetables- by the local farm’s production and fruits from the Aristotelian Mountain.

Walk along the coasts and the historical routes.

You will be surprised by the natural beauty of the landscape which will enhance the romance of your wedding!

Source: visitgreece.gr