Liverpool’s Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, Egypt’s football association says.

Salah was due to play for his country in tomorrow’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo.

The governing body said a medical swab taken from the 28-year-old came back positive for COVID-19, but the striker was not showing symptoms.

It said Salah was now isolating, and that he would be “subject to more checks in the coming hours”.

