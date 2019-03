No injuries have been reported thus far

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Denizli in western Turkey on Wednesday morning.

Until now, two aftershocks magnitude 4.8 and 4.5 have been recorded while the aftershock sequence continues.

Turkish authorities said the earthquake struck the at approximately 9:34 a.m. local time with the depth being 11.3 kilometers.

The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring provinces of Smyrna and Antalya and the Greek island of the Eastern Aegean Sea.