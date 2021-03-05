Major landmarks in Melbourne to be lit white and blue to commemorate the Greek Bicentennial anniversary

The state of Victoria has the largest population of Greek-origin outside Greece

The government of Victoria will light up major landmarks in white and blue in the city of Melbourne to commemorate the Greek Bicentennial this year.

“Victorians have a lot to celebrate after a very challenging year and the Multicultural Festivals and Events program will support our communities to safely come together and do just that,” the Australian state of Victoria’s Multicultural Affairs Minister Rob Spence stated.

“We know that sharing and preserving culture is part of what makes Victoria such a successful multicultural society – and this will continue.”

The Minister announced that the state government is making good on its pledge to the Greek people, granting $200,000 for events to celebrate the bicentennial of Greece’s independence.

There will be a total of 23 community organisations that will share in the funds allocated for Greek festivities to commemorate this important national milestone of 200 years since the declaration of the War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire.

These funds will help make possible a variety of events, parades, and festivals over the coming months – both virtual and in-person.

