Man, 60, is the 41st victim from coronavirus in Greece

He was from the region of Xanthi

The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has reached 41, after a 60-year-old man from Xanthi died today at the Alexandroupolis hospital.

The man was reportedly not suffering from any underlying illness.

According to xanthinews, the 60-year-old served as a commander in the Greek security forces and had retired in recent years.

The coronavirus victims from the region of Xanthi have reached four more for Xanthi, revealing it has become the hotspot of the virus in the Region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

