Man chops off penis of wife’s rapist

A husband cut off the penis of his wife’s rapist after seeing her being assaulted metres away from their home in Ukraine.

The horrific incident occurred in a village in the eastern region of Kharkiv when the 27-year-old husband was returning home from a party near his house.

He saw the assailant attacking his wife, who had left the party a little earlier on foot at 1 am.

The woman was walking near her apartment block when the 25-year-old rapist, identified as Dmitry Ivchenko, attacked her from behind.

Police said Ivchenko dragged her forcefully into the bushes after covering her mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming.

The husband was drawn top the noise coming from the bushes and went to investigate when he saw Ivchenko squeezing his wife’s throat while raping her.

The husband then attacked the rapist by punching him on the head before grabbing his Swiss army knife and chopping Ivchenko’s penis off.

The rapist’s screams and the victim’s sobbing woke up all the residents in the area who rushed to the scene.

feature image is of rapist Dmitry Ivchenko, courtesy of ICTV

more at dailymail.co.uk