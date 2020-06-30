Man sends female dancer airborne with karate kick (video)

A man in Pakistan sent a woman dancing at an event flying through the air after kicking her in an unprovoked attack.

After the attack, one of the eyewitnesses approaches the perpetrator to reportedly ask him why he did it.

According to local media, the culprit claimed that he did it because, as he said, “a woman is not allowed to dance in front of others in this shameful way.”

Pakistan is a strict Muslim country and has a horrible record of repression against religious minorities and women’s rights.