Man took policewoman’s gun in Evosmos Police Station, Greece and fired twice!

A person in the Evosmos Police Station in Thessaloniki, grabbed the gun from a policewoman’s holster and fired two shots.

According to the information so far, no one has been injured.

He then ran outside and got in a car at gun point and fled the scene.

A hot pursuit followed, until at some point the suspect shot himself as he was being cornered by the police.

The man was 26-years-old divorced with three children and according to the information available he had psychological issues.