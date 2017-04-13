Map shows art symbolising each European country (photos)

Art unites Europe

The European continent might be facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing economic and migrant/refugee crisis, as well as political and ideological divisions on the path it has taken, but a Reddit user compiled an amazing map with a collage of some of the iconic works of arts that symbolise each country on the continent, reminding us that Europeans are bound by a common history of beauty and culture. The tread attracted a number of positive comments, while many sites have mirrored the map celebrating European culture.

Greece: Aphrodite of Milos – Alexandria of Antioch

Austria: Gustav Klimt – The Kiss (1908)

Baelgium: Rene Magritte – The son of man

Czech Republic: Viktor Oliva – Absinthe drinker

Denmark: Edvard Eriksen – The Little Mermaid

France: Claude Monet – Impression, Sunrise

Germany: Caspar David Friedrich – Wanderer

Italy: Leonardo da Vinci – Mona Lisa

Netherlands: Johannes Vermeer – Girl with Pearl Earring

Norway: Edvard Munch – The Scream

Spain: Pablo Picasso – Guernica

Britain: William Turner – The Battle of Trafalgar

