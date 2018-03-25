The March 25 Greek Independence Day military parade in photos (photos)

Mar, 25 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Leaders and representatives of parties present

Related

The annual military parade in the centre of Athens in celebration of Greek Independence Day on March 25, came to a completion earlier on Sunday. Military personnel from all divisions of the Greek armed forces marched in front of the Greek parliament where a podium had been set up for the dignitaries. The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos and Archbishop Ieronymos were among those that attended the parade. Thousands of citizens gathered at Syntagma Square to watch the parade.

hili13

hili14

hili15

hoi10

holi1

holi2

holi3

holi4

holi5

holi6

holi7

holi8

holi9

holi11

holi12

holi16

holi17

holi18

holi19

holi20

holi21

holi22

holi23

holi24

Tags With: