The March 25 Greek Independence Day military parade in photos (photos)

The annual military parade in the centre of Athens in celebration of Greek Independence Day on March 25, came to a completion earlier on Sunday. Military personnel from all divisions of the Greek armed forces marched in front of the Greek parliament where a podium had been set up for the dignitaries. The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos and Archbishop Ieronymos were among those that attended the parade. Thousands of citizens gathered at Syntagma Square to watch the parade.