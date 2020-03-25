March 25th: Greek fighter jets & helicopters fly over Syntagma Square in honour of the Greek Revolution (videos) (Upd.)

Due to the coronavirus crisis this year for the first time the military parades will not take place.
Instead, as the leadership of the country will lay the wreath 4 Air Force Mirage 2000/-5 Mk2 fighter jets and 6 Army and Navy helicopters will fly over Syntagma Square.
At 11:30 in Observation Post 1 in Kastanies, Evros, with the guard presented arms to the flag under the sound of the Greek National Anthem, while at the same time a pair of Greek F-16s flew over Alexandroupolis, Kavala, Lemnos, Lesvos and Chios.
At the same time pairs of F-16 flew overs over:
– Thessaloniki, Kastoria, Ioannina, Corfu, Preveza, Aktio, Mesolongi,
– Chania, Kos, Rhodes, Kastelorizo, Karpathos, Kaso, Agios Nikolaos, Heraklion, Rethymnon,
– Patras, Tripoli, Sparta, Kalamata, Gythio, Tower, Araxos,
– Larissa, Volos, Skyros, Samos, Psara, Kalymnos and Patmos.