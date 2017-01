Hot celebrity couple Yiannis Aivazis and Maria Korinthiou tick part in a sensual photo-shoot for Down Town magazine where they revealed all their “secrets”. The two actors, who are married and have a daughter, talk about their everyday life, ranging from mundane things like who does the dishes to more raunchy stuff of what kind of sexy texts they message each other in bed. After 7 years of marriage the couple seem as balanced as ever.