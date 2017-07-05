Maria Sakkari advances to 3rd rnd in Wimbledon

Maria Sakkari has advanced to the 3rd round of Wimbledon after coming back from one set down and 4-1 games in the second set to defeat Kristyna Pliskova 2 sets to 1 (2-1, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4). The 21-year-old Greek champion, who is ranked 101, lost the first set in the tied break 8-6 and looked to be on the way out of the historic tournament when she fell 4-1 games behind in the second set to her 44th ranked opponent, but managed to turn the tide and come on top with a 2-1 sets win. This the first time the Greek tennis player has moved into the 3rd round of Wimbledon in her career. Maria Sakkari will face the winner of the match between Konta (UK) and Vekic (CRO).