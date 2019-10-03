Marking International Coffee Day with Greek coffee, the world’s healthiest

Today, 1st of October, 2019, is International Coffee Day and to celebrate greekcitytimes.com lists 5 great reasons to make yourself another Elliniko Kafe, which is considered the healthiest coffee in the world!

Worldwide studies throughout the years have indicated that Greek coffee has major health benefits, going as far as to say that drinking a cup of Greek coffee a day can increase your lifespan!

The main difference between Greek coffee and other caffeine is that Greek coffee is typically sipped slowly in social gatherings, with family and friends at a home or in a café, highlighting the fact that part of the health benefits beyond the drink itself may also be connected to the leisurely pace of Greek lifestyle, which is said to reduce overall stress.

