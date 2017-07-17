Martin Schulz: Poverty in Greece is Schauble’s fault

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Germany, Martin Schulz blamed German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble for the poverty in Greece. During a presentation of his party’s platform and positions on various issues ahead of September’s national elections, Mr. Schulz accused his political opponent of being responsible for cutting the 13th pension in Greece. “Schauble is largely responsible for imposing the 13th pension cut. And while thousands of families are being plunging ever deeper into poverty, Schauble is yielding huge profits from interest, which Greece is paying for the loans it receives”, stated Mr. Schulz, who is the main contender to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the elections to be held in two months.