Master Plan for Hellenikon investment presented

Lamda Development presented the integrated development plan for the Hellenikon area worth 8 billion euros at the Central Administration Council for the Exploitation of Public Property. The presentation, which was held in a positive atmosphere, takes place before the consultation procedure commences upon the initiative by Secretary General of Public Property, Peti Perka. Members of the Central Administration Council were all in attendance, as were general secretariats of the competent ministries and the investor with their consultants. The investor presented a detailed briefing of his plans to the attendees including the ways he intended to develop the Hellenikon focusing on ideas and inspiration to regenerate the area.