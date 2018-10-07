Matteo Salvini to Germany: We are closing our airports for returning immigrants

The Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini has threatened to shut down airport access a German plane returning illegal immigrants to Italy. A flight scheduled to arrive from Germany in Italy on Thursday will be carrying 40 illegal immigrants and Salvini said they would not be allowed to enter Italy once the plane had touched down.

Salvini hit back at major EU figures including President Jean-Claude Juncker, stating that globalist policies imposed by unelected bureaucrats were wrecking Europe.

“People like Juncker and [Pierre] Moscovici have ruined Europe and our country,” Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior said, after the European Commissioners launched a number of verbal attacks on the country’s populist coalition government.

Asserting that Brussels “has supported economic measures that have made Italy poor”, Salvini said he has no interest in complaints from Juncer or Moscovici, the unelected EU executive’s economic affairs chief, about the Italian government’s proposed budget.

“They should say what they want, we will continue,” the League (Lega) leader said, noting that his party will join with other patriotic forces across Europe in next year’s European Parliament elections, in order to change the currently globalist-led bloc’s course to one which respects national sovereignty.

“I will be happy to rebuild a new Europe with the popular vote of May [2019], I work only for the good and the future of the Italian people,” Salvini added.

Salvini’s frequent denunciations of Brussels bureaucrats, and his emphasis on Italians being led by “a government chosen by citizens”, come after years of rule by europhile technocrats, following the EU’s toppling of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2011.

After Berlusconi’s ouster, former EU Commissioner Mario Monti was parachuted in to take his place — days after a “coup” in Greece along very similar lines was executed.

more at breitbart.co.uk