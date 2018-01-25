Meet bombshell Marina Mendes! (photos)

Jan, 25 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

What curves

She lives permanently in Los Angeles and is one of the sexiest girls on Instagram. Marina Mendes is a Brazilian bombshell and has worked as a model with some well-known lingerie brand names. It is absolutely understandable with such a divine body. The brunette beauty has a body with enviable curves that will certainly draw your attention. Just take a quick look at her Instagram posts to be convinced of her assets!

 

Yay for weed being legal in California

You say you know me, but you really just know the old me @midjordan

Vai malandra #hawaii #oahu

Jacket n boots from @prettylittlething ❄️

Outfit @prettylittlething

Missing this weather ‍♀️ might have to go to Thailand soon

Back in London w @milianeyes

