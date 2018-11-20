Meet the Millennial who created his own pro-Trump social media platform to combat censorship

“The platform is for Trump supporters who feel like they lost their voices on other platforms”

Last week, a 21-year-old launched a new pro-Trump social media website in hope of giving Trump supporters a new platform that promotes free speech.

Addison Riddleberger says he started to create TrumpTown.com about five months ago after he noticed conservatives and Trump supporters were being censored, suspended, or banned from large platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Riddleberger said he pushed up the launch of the platform after his personal Facebook account was disabled 24 hours ahead of the midterm elections on November 6, with no explanation. He also said eight political pages he ran were either unlisted or closed, including “Standing for Americans,” “Patriotic Folks,” and “Freedom Catalog.”

Riddleberger said he invested more than $25,000 into his pages and 1.5 million followers.

“I’ve been working on it for a while,” Riddleberger said in an interview with The Daily Wire. “Once I was banned I went into overdrive.”

Upon logging into TrumpTown, users are greeted with a message that says “Welcome! TrumpTown is a hub for free speech and political debate.”

So far, Riddleberger said 45,000 people have signed up to his website after various media covered the launch, including Fox and Friends. He added that the platform hasn’t had paid advertising of yet, but some people have been facing issues with talking about TrumpTown on other social media platforms. He said, “Some users have told us that upon trying to share our social network in Facebook posts and groups, their post gets instantly removed and never sees the light of day — are the tech giants afraid of a little competition?”

