Meet the winner of the 2019 Star Hellas beauty pageant (video-photos)

Rafaela Plastira has won the Greek beauty pageant title “Star Hellas” 2019. Rafaela is 20 years old and comes from Trikala. She has graduated from the Dutch School of Education (MAVO), specialising in healthcare provision.

She also works as a model in Greece and the Netherlands, while she speaks English, Dutch and German and in her spare time does Muay Thai and swimming.

At 17 she won the Miss Teen Thessaly title in 2016 while she competed in the Miss World Summer Beauty pageant in Albania in 2017.

Erica Kolanis, 23, was the competition runner up winning the Miss Hellas 2019 title.

The brunette beauty is 23 years old and hails from Athens. She studies Civil Engineering at the University of Western Attica while working as a model in Greece and abroad. She speaks English and in her spare time, she exercises, reads books and plays chess.

The event was held at the renovated Alhambra Theater, by Vassia Panagopoulou and Dimitris Angelopoulos, with Maria Corinthiou as the evening hostess.