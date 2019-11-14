Meeting between Mitsotakis and Zaev ends

The Greek PM is meeting with the Bulgarian PM in Thessaloniki

The meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his counterpart of Minister of Northern Macedonia, Zoran Zaev on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019 came to an end.

The meeting, which lasted 40 minutes, was attended from the Greek side by government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and Deputy Foreign Minister Konstantinos Fragogiannis.

Commenting on the EU accession talks of Northern Macedonia and Albania, Minister Varvitsiotis expressed the view that the agreed reforms deriving from the Prespa Agreement on the part of Northern Macedonia were not moving forward at a satisfactory pace, adding, however, that Greece backed the accession course of both Balkan states, under the condition that they lived up to their obligations and responsibilities.

The Greek PM is also meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov.