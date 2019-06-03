Melbourne University MUMSS students use taxpayer money to fund racial hatred against Greeks

Vice-Chancellor
The University of Melbourne
A body of University of Melbourne students recently violated the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 [1]. This group has not only challenged the sensitivities of Australian citizens of Greek descent but aimed to incite a forceful response from Greek-Australian students.
Students from the ‘Melbourne University Macedonian [sic] Student Society – MUMSS’ [2] recently displayed the Star of Vergina [3] on a red background (a trademarked World Intellectual Property Organization protected symbol of the Greek Government), via a clubs and societies banner funded by the University of Melbourne Student Union (UMSU) [4][5][6]. Furthermore, they illegally displayed the symbol as the “flag of the country of Macedonia” [sic] and not the officially recognized, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) “flag of the country of North Macedonia [7].”