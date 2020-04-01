MEPs to discuss situation at Greek borders on Thursday

The video conference meeting will be attended by the Greek ministers for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis and for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis

Members of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) will hold a teleconference on Thursday to discuss the situation at Greece’s external borders.

LIBE’s press release says that “while the tensions at the land border with Turkey seem to have subsided in the last few weeks, concern is growing over the dire conditions in which asylum-seekers are living in the overcrowded hotspots on the Aegean islands, particularly in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

The video conference meeting will be attended by the Greek ministers for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis and for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis, European Commission Vice President for Promoting the European way of life Margaritis Schinas, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Croatian State Secretary for European and International Affairs Terezija Gras, on behalf of the Council presidency.

Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri and the Director of the EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA), Michael O’Flaherty, will also speak.

Source: amna