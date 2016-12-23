Merkel vows to toughen anti-terrorist laws

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government would toughen its anti-terrorist law in the wake of the recent attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri that resulted in 12 deaths and 49 injured civilians. Speaking only a few hours after the Italian police killed the 24-year-old terrorist in Italy, Ms. Merkel vowed to increase the number of deportations for refugees who were not eligible for asylum status, while promising to introduce legislative amendments in the current anti-terrorist laws.

The German Chancellor briefed Tunisian Beji Caid Essebsi on her intentions to expedite the deportation procedures for individuals who lacked the necessary requirements for asylum. Ms. Merkel thanked the Italian authorities for neutralising the Tunisian terrorist, but warned German citizens that the threat of more attacks had not passed. Germany had failed to deport Anis Amri in summer after rejecting his asylum application, as they were unable to send him back to Tunisia due to the fatc he had no passport.