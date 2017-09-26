Metro station evacuated in Tower Hill, London

A Tube station has been evacuated after a phone charger exploded on a District Line train.

The London Fire Brigade said it had dealt with a “small explosion” from the device at Tower Hill.

Firefighters were called shortly before 12.30pm but arrived to find the blaze was already out. Andy Brown, the London Ambulance Service’s incident response officer, said: “We treated a man at the scene for a hand injury, but he was not taken to hospital.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the station, which sits on the bank of the River Thames near the Tower of London and Tower Bridge.

Images appeared to show the device burning on the carriage floor, sending up a small plume of black smoke.

source: independent.co.uk