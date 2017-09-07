Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden pilgrimage to Eordaia, Greece (photos)

Following the invitation of the Very Rev. Archimandrite Nathanael Filios, Presiding Priest of the St. Menas Parish in Emporio, Eordaia, Greece, His Eminence Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia visited the aforementioned parish from August 21-23, 2017. Metropolitan Cleopas visited the Holy Monastery of the Nativity of the Theotokos in Kleisoura on August 21, where St. Sophia the Righteous had withdrawn in pursuit of spiritual askesis. The following morning, August 22, 2017, Metropolitan Cleopas visited the family of Mr. Athanasios Bozias, president of the local municipal community of Emporio in the Municipality of Eordaia and subsequently traveled to Florina, where he met with His Eminence Metropoltan Theokletos of Florina, Prespes, and Eordaia, whom he congratulated on his ministries and thanked for his hospitality. On the final day of his stay, August 23, 2017, Metropolitan Cleopas celebrated the Divine Liturgy in the Church of St. Menas in Emporio, at the conclusion of which he conveyed the blessings of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, thanked Metropolitan Theokletos for his hospitality, and congratulated Rev. Filios on the admirable ministry that he has developed in the area, including the complete renovation of the St. Menas Church, and the construction of the replicas of the Hagia Sophia, the Galata Tower, and the Walls of Constantinople.