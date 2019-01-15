Metropolitan Seraphim calls on all Greeks to protest for Macedonia on Sunday’s rally

The Metropolitan of Piraeus Seraphim expressed his vehement opposition to the Prespes Agreement between Greece and FYROM in a circular released.

The firebrand Church leader called on all Greeks to take part in Sunday’s rally for Macedonia in Syntagma square in Athens.

Among other things, the Metropolitan dubbed the agreement a document that undermined the national security of Greece and gave credence to unhistorical and expansionary claims by FYROM.

The Piraeus religious leader said the agreement was flagrantly offensive to Greece’s 3,000-year history, by abolishing all legal concepts and by conceding the sacred name of Macedonia without a struggle.