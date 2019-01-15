Metropolitan Seraphim calls on all Greeks to protest for Macedonia on Sunday’s rally

Jan, 15 2019 Author: Thema Newsroom

The head of the Piraeus Metropolis used harsh words to condemn the Prespes Agreement

The Metropolitan of Piraeus Seraphim expressed his vehement opposition to the Prespes Agreement between Greece and FYROM in a circular released.

The firebrand Church leader called on all Greeks to take part in Sunday’s rally for Macedonia in Syntagma square in Athens.
Among other things, the Metropolitan dubbed the agreement a document that undermined the national security of Greece and gave credence to unhistorical and expansionary claims by FYROM.
The Piraeus religious leader said the agreement was flagrantly offensive to Greece’s 3,000-year history, by abolishing all legal concepts and by conceding the sacred name of Macedonia without a struggle.

