Mike Pompeo and PM Mitsotakis at Souda Airbase (videos-photos)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the Souda naval airbase this morning.

Earlier, he arrived at the US airport base, from where the motorcades left for the military base in Marathi.

At 11.20 an extended meeting of delegations will be held at the 115th Battle Wing, where in addition to the Prime Minister, the Greek side will be represented by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Minister of Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Konstantinos Floros. From the US side, the US Ambassador to Greece, Jeffrey Pyatt, the US Assistant Secretary of State, Philip Reeker.

Immediately after, official announcements will be made, while at 13.15 the US Secretary of State with the Greek Prime Minister will have a working lunch at the paternal home of the Greek PM. At 17.00, in the afternoon they will visit the archeological site of Aptera in the presence of the Minister of Culture & Sports, Lina Mendoni.

Mike Pompeo is accompanied on his visit to Chania by his wife, Susan. The program will include a guided tour of the Monastery of the Holy Trinity, by the wife of Prime Minister Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis and then lunch at the Venetian Port of Chania.

Mike Pompeo with his wife and his large delegation arrived in Chania last night and went to the Prime Minister’s paternal home where he was warmly welcomed and did not fail to try Cretan delicacies offered to him.

