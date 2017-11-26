Mikis Theodorakis blasts SYRIZA-ANEL: Selling weapons to Saudi Arabia is a crime against humanity

Internationally renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis has weighed in on the issue of munitions sales to Saudi Arabia by Greece, which was brought to the public’s attention on November 5 by newspaper “Thema”. The iconic musician blasted the Greek coalition government of SYRIZA-ANEL claiming the deal was “an action that stigmatised us [Greece] morally as a country and as a people”. According to Mikis Theodorakis, selling military equipment that was used against unarmed civilians constituted an abhorrent act.

“Financial transactions with the procurement of weapons of mass destruction end up in crimes against humanity and, moreover, they are in opposition to the peaceful nature of our foreign policy,” Mr Theodorakis said.

The matter of the sale of a large cache of munitions to Saudi Arabia, which is in a bloody conflict with Yemen rebels, and the involvement of the Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos will be brought for discussion at a plenary session of the Greek parliament on Monday.