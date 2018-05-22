Mikis Theodorakis: “The retreat in the name dispute with FYROM is betrayal”

Mikis Theodorakis describes the retreat in the name dispute with FYROM as betrayal, pointing out the danger “that will cause for our national integrity” such a development.

In his text, he warns that the name “Macedonia of Ilinden” will become “an essential instrument in the hands of Skopje’s fanatics, when they will come back tomorrow as a government with known extreme positions” as he recognizes a more moderate policy for today’s FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

At the same time, he indirectly asks for a referendum on any agreement that the government makes, stating that “historical legitimacy for the name ‘Macedonia’ only we, the Greeks, can give it. But this could be done not by 29% of those who voted in the previous elections but if possible 100% of Greeks”.

In his message, he does not fail to criticize the policy of the SYRIZA-ANEL government, referring to “extreme economic measures that are certain that the right-wing or the political center would not dare to impose”, while observing that “this is the truth that of course hurts those who still feel attached to left”.