Mikro Papigo in Zagori, Greece named Best Historic Hotel in Europe 2018

The boutique resort is housed in a heritage 17th century complex with 18 rooms and suites

Famous among Greeks, it was about time this gem hidden in Zagori, Ioannina gained International recognition.

In the picturesque village of Papigo, hidding in the protected Vikos Aoos Unesco Global Geopark is Mikro Papigo 1700 Hotel & Spa that has just been named Best Historic Hotel in Europe for 2018.

Mikro Papigo, won the gold prize at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018 during a ceremony that took place in Bali.

The boutique resort is housed in a heritage 17th century complex with 18 rooms and suites that has the feel of a private, secluded village overlooking the stunning Vikos Gorge and the wild waters of Voidomatis river.

