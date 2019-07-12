Milos the best island in Europe: Travel + Leisure

Four Greek islands were voted in the top 15

The readers of the famous ”Travel + Leisure” magazine recently voted the Greek island of Milos as ”the best island in Europe” for 2019.

The list is comprised of 15 islands across Europe, with Greece being represented by four of them: Santorini, Paros, Crete, and Milos.

Last year’s first place was taken by Paros, but for 2019, readers voted Milos as the best European island.

”Stroll its cobblestone streets, hike volcanic craters, wander through ruins, or stretch out on the groomed white-sand beaches overlooking turquoise waters” are some of the suggestions the magazine made to its readers who wish to visit Milos.

The largest Greek island, Crete, came second on the list, with Paros and Santorini being fourth and fifth.

A special ceremony will be held in New York on July 16, with Maria Kritharioti, the Deputy Chief of the American Office of Greece’s EOT tourist organization, being there to receive the honorary prize on behalf of Milos.

source: greekreporter.com

author: Nick Kampouris