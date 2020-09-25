Mini cold weather front to sweep across Greece

It will hit the west first

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) forecasts a rapid deterioration of the weather in Greece on Friday, with a fall in temperatures, heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The phenomena are expected to mainly hit the Ionian islands, the North Aegean and the mainland.

According to the latest forecast data, a cold front will sweep across Greece on Saturday moving east, resulting in a drop in temperature.

also read

Greek singer Antoniadis: Women throw themselves at me despite me being married

US State Department: The strongest U.S.-Greek relationship in decades

On Saturday the temperature in the Ionian and the northern, western and southwestern mainland will not exceed 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, while in the rest of the mainland and the Aegean its maximum values ​​will reach 31 to 33 degrees.

It is worth noting that in Crete the temperature will remain at high levels exceeding in places in its northern parts 34 degrees.

Many areas are still reeling from the devastating effects of the Mediterranean cyclone Ianos which claimed the lives of three people and left massive destruction in its path.