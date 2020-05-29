Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested over death of George Floyd

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after the death of George Floyd, which sparked protests and unrest in the city. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

John Harrington, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken Chauvin into custody. Floyd was seen on a disturbing video begging for air as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

Freeman said the investigation is ongoing into the other three officers involved, all of whom have been fired. Freeman said his office wanted to focus on the “most dangerous perpetrator.” Chauvin was arrested at 11:44 a.m. in Minneapolis, according to the BCA.

source cbsnews.com