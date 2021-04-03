Voices of the Past: How the ancient Greeks viewed India’s Caste system 300BC (video)

Megasthenes, born c. 350 BC, was an ancient Greek historian and diplomat, and the author of an account of India, the Indica, in four books. An Ionian, he was sent by the Hellenistic king Seleucus I on embassies to the Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. In the video below YouTuber Voices of the Past presents what is believed to remnants of the diplomat’s account of the society in India and how the ancient Greeks viewed the caste system, as well as the way the Indian society was structured.

Visit the YouTube channel Voices of the Past for more interesting accounts and exchanges of ancient cultures.