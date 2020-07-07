Mitsotakis: Elections & reshuffle are not in my plans at the moment

“Greece will defend its sovereign rights, which are indisputable, in any way deemed appropriate”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared categorically negative in the possibility of early elections in a radio interview.

“I have no intention of going to elections”, was the Prime Minister’s answer to the first question of SKAI Radio.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was also asked about the rumored reshuffle and replied that “at some point obviously changes will be made”, adding that “it is not the time for changes now. When the time comes, you will hear it from me”.

He also noted that “what we’ve learned in recent months is that people are making a difference”, he said, adding that “when I think there is a need for corrective action, it will happen”.

He described as the most difficult decision to close the country due to the coronavirus, saying that “I knew I would lead the country into recession but I calculated that in addition to saving lives, it would be easier to recover the economy”.

The Prime Minister was also asked about mistakes that may have been made during these 12 months and replied that “everyone does their self-criticism at all times and we have proved that we learn from our mistakes, we do not hesitate to acknowledge and correct them. I remind you of the hospital directors case”.

He also noted that his focus is on economic issues, saying “whenever we think the package needs to be strengthened we will do it”.

“We will support them with even greater courage that will change the structure of the economy, this is the top priority for the next 12 months. The government will be judged by its ability to deal with this global economic crisis”.

The Prime Minister was also asked about Greek-Turkish relations, noting that “I had said that the conversation with the Turkish President should not be news. We have significant differences, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk”.

“Our communication had stopped not because we wanted it. Erdogan had said that he does not want to talk to me”, the Prime Minister said. “The institutional channels of communication have been restored. And our consultants can talk”, he added.

He also stressed that the Turkish-Libya agreement is illegal and that Greece has international law on its side. “Greece’s first real ally is the European Union”.

Regarding the phone call with Erdogan, Mr. Mitsotakis explained that it did not come from the mediation of Angela Merkel, but there was an intention on his part for dialogue. “I informed the chancellor. We don’t need intermediaries or referees”.

However, he said, the EU’s dialogue with Turkey is a different matter. “Greece was not the one in the EU that insisted on excluding Turkey from the first opening of the borders”.

As for Greece and Cyprus, it will inevitably have an impact on Greek-Turkish relations, he added, adding that “Greece will defend its sovereign rights, which are indisputable, in any way deemed appropriate. I insist on a diplomatic settlement”.