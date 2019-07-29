Mitsotakis: Greece and the EU stand by Cyprus against Turkish aggression

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s support to Cyprus in the face of ongoing Turkish provocations, during a joint press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia where the two leaders met.

Mr. Mitsotakis noted that the two discussed ways to adopt an organized response to Turkish aggression, not only through the excellent bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and Greece but also in the framework of Cyprus’s sovereign rights as an EU member state and the EU decision to diversify its energy policy in the Eastern Mediterranean Basin.

During the joint statements with Nicos Anastasiades from Nicosia, the Greek Prime Minister stressed that Cyprus will have the support of Greece and the EU in any escalation with Turkey regarding energy exploration in the region. He also stressed that he was in favour of the tripartite nation alliances formed in the region, noting that they had begun during the Samaras government and continued with the next government.

The Greek PM added that the end of Turkish occupation in the northern part of the island was a top priority.

On his part, the Cypriot President stressed that both Greece and Cyprus had a common stance on the resumption of talks between the north part of Cyprus and the legitimate government of the Republic of Cyprus, on the condition that Turkey actively avoided provocations against Cyprus by illegal actions in the Cypriots Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).