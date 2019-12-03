Mitsotakis: I will raise the issue of all Turkish provocations to Erdogan

The Greek PM said he would lay the cards on the table in the meeting

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to bring up the issue of Turkish provocations during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting on that sidelines of the NATO Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 16.30 (Greek time).

“We’ll talk with 0ur cards on the table. And it is also in Turkey’s interest to back down from provocative actions,” the PM told his close aides about his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London on Wednesday.

He said that he would refer to Turkey’s provocations and ask the Alliance to adopt a position. “An alliance cannot be indifferent when one member is openly violating international law and thus turning against another member. An equal-distances approach is unfair to Greece, which has never sought to stoke tensions in our region.”

The prime minister has already indicated that Greece “knows how to defend its rights with confidence, calmness and efficiency.”

“Turkey’s attempt to abolish maritime zones around islands – such as Crete, Rhodes, Karpathos, Kastellorizo – with gimmicks such as invalid bilateral memoranda does not lead in legal results. That is, it cannot undermine the sovereign rights of our islands, which are established in International Law and, in particular, in the Law of the Sea. “