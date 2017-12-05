Mitsotakis outlines vision for economy at American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Conference

He outlined in four steps his party’s policy to make Greece competitive and more attractive to investments

Leader of the opposition, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, launched an attack on the government’s economic policy in a speech at the 28th conference of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, in Athens.

Mitsotakis said that the policy of excessive surpluses is counter-productive and vowed that when New Democracy comes to power, this policy will be gradually reversed.

He doubted government claims about a clean exit from the bailouts in 2018, saying that the SYRIZA-ANEL administration has committed itself to the lenders to take additional fiscal measures in 2019.

“They are deceiving the voters,” Mitsotakis said.

The leader of New Democracy stressed the need to improve the competitiveness of the economy, “but not with a further reduction in labour costs.”

He outlined in four steps his party’s policy to make Greece competitive and more attractive to investments.

– Reduction of tax rates and adoption of a stable tax system

– Addressing bureaucratic obstacles to attracting foreign investment

– Boosting liquidity

– Modernising public administration

Mitsotakis also referred to the recent visit of PM Tsipras to the USA as a missed opportunity. He criticised Tsipras for failing to take with him a delegation of Greek entrepreneurs.

He also repeated his promise that the Greek diaspora will be able to vote from their country of residence at national elections.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter.com