Mitsotakis: “Tsipras’s arrogance and opportunism cost Greeks dearly” (video)

The President of major Greek opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Greek PM Alexis Tsipras of being an arrogant, opportunist and incompetent politician. Commenting on an interview Mr. Tsipras gave to Alpha TV, where the Greek PM claimed Greece was exiting the memorandums, the leader of ND said Mr. Tsipras was underestimating the intelligence of the public in a provocative manner, adding that Mr. Tsipras had the audacity to suggest that he had taken Greece out of the memorandums, when in fact he had bound the country to years of austerity measures. Mr. Mitsotakis laid the blame of the situation in the Greek eocnomy squarely on the Greek PM. “His incompetence and opportunism have caused enormous damage to our economy, a loss that Greeks pay – and will pay dearly – with increased taxes, reduced wages and pensions”, Mr. Mitsotakis said.