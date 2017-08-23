Most Americans want confederate statues to remain (infographic)

Many cities in the United States are debating what to do with statues and other monuments to the slave-holding Confederacy. Some monuments already have been removed this year in cities like New Orleans and Baltimore. A poll by news agency Reuters together with research firm Ipsos finds that most Americans want to keep such monuments: 54 percent of adults said the monuments “should remain in all public spaces” while 27 percent said they “should be removed from all public spaces.” However, Democrats and minorities were more likely to support removal.

source: statista