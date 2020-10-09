MP Bogdanos resigns from Greek-Azerbaijani friendship committee in support of Armenia

He is the fourth to resign from the committee

Ruling New Democracy (ND) MP Konstantinos Bogdanos officially submitted his resignation as a member of the Greek-Azerbaijani parliamentary friendship committee citing reasons of conscience in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

The ND parliamentarian had informed his party about his intentions on September 30.

Mr. Bogdanos notes how the recent events in the Caucasus with the Azeri attacks on the Armenians make his participation in the competent committee undesirable.

He is the latest in a number of MPs that have left the committee after Maximos Harakopoulos, Zeta Makri, Christos Dermetzopoulos have also submitted resignations.

