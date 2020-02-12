Mysterious new virus of completely unknown origin emerges from a lake in Brazil leaving scientists “puzzled”

It has been named after a mermaid who lured soldiers underwater to die…

A mysterious new virus of completely unknown origin has emerged from a lake in Brazil leaving scientists ‘puzzled’.

It has been named Yaravirus after Yara, a supernatural mermaid who lured soldiers underwater to live with her.

Researchers found over 90 per cent of Yaravirus genes have never been seen before, making it ‘mysterious’ and wholly unique.

The discovery comes amid the outbreak of a killer novel virus across the world which started in China.

COVID-19 coronavirus was first discovered in December 2019, and since, has killed more than 1,000 people and infected over 44,500.

Read more: daily mail