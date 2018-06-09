Naked bodies on bikes: 11th Naked Bike Ride Thessaloniki (video-photos)

Jun, 09 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Participants painted their half-naked bodies to make a point

Cyclists, nude, half-nude or fully clothed gathered in the park of Hanth, in Thessaloniki on Friday to pass on a message of safe bicycle lanes, a better environment and sustainable mobility. The participants who took part in the 11th International Naked Bike Ride painted their bodies to raise awareness on the issues and convey a message of social action.

The representative of the organisers, Kostas Terzopoulos dubbed the ride a “Day to claim”.

The bicycles passed through the central streets of Thessaloniki and reached the HANTH Park.

video: thestival.gr

video: thesstoday.gr

