Nanny sex predator who raped 11-year-old boy and had a baby with him jailed for 20 years

A sex predator nanny who had a baby with an 11-year-old boy has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Marissa Mowry, 28, sexually assaulted the lad at least 15 times while living under the same roof as him.

She had his son in October 2014 after getting pregnant in January the same year.

They carried on having sex “multiple times” until he was 14. And it was only then when the by had the courage to tell his parents what happened in Brandon, Florida. Now 17, he is doing his best to be a dad while finishing school.

He sat in court as Mowry was locked up and must also complete 10 years of sex offender probation when she is released. The mother told Spectrum News 9 after sentencing: “I thought of her almost as a second daughter.

