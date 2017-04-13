NASA to reveal information on alien life at 9pm tonight in live press conference

For all those that have devoted their lives trying to prove the existence of alien life form it would be a good idea to tune in to NASA’s press conference at 9pm (Greek time), as it is scheduled to reveal information it has collected regarding Saturn and alien life on Thursday. The press conference will streamed live and feature commentary by experts from around the world on extraterrestrial life. The organisation has leaked nothing about what it will be disclosing. Nasa said: “These new discoveries will help inform future ocean world exploration – including NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission planned for launch in the 2020s – and the broader search for life beyond Earth.”

The discoveries came from the Cassini spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope. The event, which will take place at the James Webb Auditorium at Nasa Headquarters in Washington, will include remote participation from experts across the country. Follow the developments here.