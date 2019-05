The National Drug Organisation (EOF) has recalled batches of the Mucosolvan expectorant syrup, as the packaging has mistaken indicators for its administration to children.

This decision was issued in the context of public health protection and in an effort to urge for the voluntary revocation of the drug by Sanofi-Aventis SA

Sanofi-Aventis SA should immediately contact the recipients of the lots concerned and withdraw them from the market within a reasonable time.

The batches withdrawn are: